On Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, James R. Ewing stepped into his eternal life at the age of 91 after peacefully saying his goodbyes with his daughter, Jama, by his side.
He was born Feb. 19, 1930, in Gifford to Gladys and Georgia Ewing and raised with four loving sisters. After completing school, he was drafted into the Army at age 20, just after marrying his lifelong love, Mary Alice.
They married after a short courtship and went on to raise three children, Bradley, Roger and Jama. Together they raised their family in Clarkston until moving back to Keuterville in the late 2000s, where they enjoyed their retirement years and the beautiful, vast outdoors the prairie has to offer. They had 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Jim was one of the most loving grandfathers — he could always be found teaching them about hunting, guns and knives while sharing his wisdom for life’s various obstacles. He was loved by many for his outgoing, kind and most of all, humorous personality. Many remember his ability to laugh and joke even during life’s hardest moments, bringing countless smiles to those who knew him.
Jim served during the Korean War from 1951-53 as an Artillery Battery Commander. He was honorably discharged and went on to become a well-respected welder at Potlatch Forests Inc. for more than 40 years until enjoying a long and fulfilling retirement.
Jim was an avid trap shooter, becoming a member of the ATA in 1955. Together, he and Mary traveled many states while he registered more than 195,000 targets in his long-standing career, breaking multiple perfect scores. Jim also donated countless hours to the sport and to the Lewiston Gun Club, where he served as president at one time. Jim loved the camaraderie and countless friendships that blossomed from the sport of trapshooting and spoke about the wonderful times he had up until the day of his passing.
Jim loved the outdoors, fishing and hunting, shooting his last buck just before his 90th birthday, oxygen and all. He spent many mornings at the Keuterville Pub and Grub having coffee with the guys and countless hours and many cherished memories with the Rehder Family, who loved and cared for him until his last days.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Alice; three sisters; son, Bradley; son-in-law, Russ Jaderquist; and grandson, Brock Ewing.
He is survived by his son, Roger; daughter, Jama; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Charlene Spooner (Richard); and many nieces and nephews.
No longer our champion on earth but eternally the champion of our hearts.
A service will be held Saturday Sept. 11, for both James and Mary Ewing at Saint Mary’s Church, 508 Church St., Cottonwood. Rosary at 11 a,m,, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. Lunch to follow at the Keuterville Community Hall, 1135 Keuterville Road, Keuterville. Arrangements are under the direction of the Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. Send condolences to the family to blackmerfuneralhome.com.