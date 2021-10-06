James Paul Meyer was born Jan. 27, 1944, in Ritzville, Wash. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul Meyer and Violet (Snip) Sandbrink Meyer. He died Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Moscow at age 77.
He is survived by his daughter, Dia Marie Fischer; his son, Jon Michael (Mike) Meyer (spouse Bonnie); brothers Dan Meyer (Heidi) and Mark Meyer (Cyndy); four grandchildren; and three nieces.
Jim graduated from Ritzville High School, married Vada Koch, and graduated from Whitworth College, where he pitched for the baseball team and played golf for the Pirates. He taught in public schools in Redmond, Cashmere and Yakima before leaving the United States to teach English and the Bible in China, Taiwan and India for many years. After returning to the United States, he drove extensively through the western U.S., making friends, staying with fellow Christians, witnessing in Emmaus Walks, and playing hymns on the piano. He dedicated his life to his walk with Christ and gently encouraged others to pursue their walk. For the last several years, he lived with or nearby his friends in Deary.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Deary Community Bible Church, 4981 Highway 8, Deary, ID 83823.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a memorial contribution may do so to a charity of their choice.