James “Pat” Morey, of Lewiston, passed away Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Prestige Care & Rehabilitation.
Pat was born April 11, 1946, at Gritman Hospital in Moscow, to Walton “Newt” Morey and Kathlyn Kent Morey. His first home was up on Bear Ridge. Pat enjoyed his life on the farm until his dad passed away in 1956. In 1957, Pat, brother Mike and their mom moved into Kendrick. He lived there until 1967. He attended Juliaetta and Kendrick schools.
Pat married Marilyn Helton in 1974. They had two children, Debi and Kent. They later divorced. He then met Darlene Phillips, and they have spent the last 36 years together.
This area has lost one of the best parts men and auto mechanics ever known. He enjoyed helping everyone repair their vehicles, and was a great teacher. He also enjoyed stock cars — building and racing them. His true love was his ’71 Plymouth. Pat loved to go to car shows all over the Northwest.
Pat is survived by his loving best friend, Darlene Phillips; brother Mike (Kay) Morey; stepdaughter Kim (Kyle) Mahoney; daughter Debi (Jacas) Grant; son Kent (Laurie) Morey; nephews Jimmy (Starla) Teal and Mike Morey Jr.; numerous grandchildren; and lifelong friend Richard (Fonda) Wilson.
At Pat’s request, there will be no funeral service. There will be a celebration of life covered-dish meal held at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Bear Ridge Community Hall. Bring your favorite dish and stories to share. In lieu of flowers, Pat would like his friends to have a cold beer and remember him.
The family would like to give a special thank you to all the staff at Prestige and Tri-State Dialysis Center. In memory of Pat, donations can be made to the Diabetes Association.