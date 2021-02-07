James “Mick” Chester Hammond was known as a loving husband and father. He would at a drop of a hat help a neighbor or friend. As a huge sports enthusiast, he was either playing sports, coaching or refereeing. He will be always be remembered in our hearts.
Mick Hammond was born Dec. 2, 1933, in Gifford to Frank Hammond and Lillias (Olney) Hammond. He passed away Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at the age of 87 in Lewiston.
He grew up on the family farm and attended school at Gifford and Culdesac. Mick loved hunting, fishing and sports. He met his wife, Patsy Edwards, in Lewiston at a dance and they were married Aug. 27, 1954.
Mick and Pat lived in Culdesac when he worked on the railroad. They had three daughters, Loretta Hammond-Nichols, Joyce Kaufman and Connie Nail. After retirement from Potlatch Corp., they moved to Lewiston. He enjoyed attending Lewis-Clark State College volleyball, basketball and baseball games. He never missed the NAIA games and traveled with the team for many years. Mick was a member of the Moose Lodge, Winchester Woodbees Saddle Club, with a love for camping, gardenening, boating, rodeos, riding motorcycles, watching children/grandchildren activities and enjoying his home-away-from-home vacation getaway in Dent above the reservoir.
Surviving him are his wife, Patsy (Edwards) Hammond, of Lewiston; three daughters, Loretta Hammond-Nichols (Terry), of Clarkston, Joyce Kaufman (John), of Lewiston, and Connie Nail (Mark), of Grangeville; six grandchildren, Camie Huntley, Justin Nail (Tammy), Jason Nail (Alyssa), Travis Nail, Jacob Nichols and Alana Winters; 12 great-grandchildren, Brayden, Roxy, Ryllan, Dominick, Ethan, Katelynne, Kolby, Riley, Jade, Jaxson, Ava and Ellise; sister Marge Munsterman, of Culdesac; and many nieces of nephews.
Family preceding him in death were parents Frank and Lily Hammond; two brothers, Delbert (Bud) and Vernon Hammond; sister Rosalie Johnson; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be held by Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home at 2 p.m Friday at the Normal Hill Cemetery across from the LCSC baseball field for family and friends. This will be Mick’s forever seat to continue his love of sports as a spectator.
A celebration of life will follow later this summer.