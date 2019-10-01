James Michael Jarrold, 76, passed away at home Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Jim was the first and only son born in 1942 to John and Jessie (Barclay) Jarrold in Vancouver, British Columbia, and he relocated at an early age to Clarkston. Here, his mother remarried and Jim was raised with his brothers, Jack and Jerry. The family relocated to Noxon, Mont., in 1953 before returning to Asotin in 1958. Jim graduated from Asotin High, where he had not only lettered in basketball, but had also been the captain of the team.
Right before graduation, Jim enlisted in the U.S. Army and, after completing boot camp, he returned to marry his high school sweetheart, Jill Agost. The two traveled to Texas and Georgia for three years as Jim completed his time in the Army as an X-ray technician. Upon returning to the valley, Jim attended Lewis-Clark State College and graduated with a degree in education, while also working at Potlatch. The couple had two daughters, Jami and Heidi, and the family has many fond memories of long Sunday drives, camping, water skiing, snow skiing and fishing together.
Jim began his teaching career at Culdesac High, which he loved. Not only did he teach math and sciences, but he also coached the basketball team and even drove the school bus to make extra money. Jim soon realized the earning potential of a teacher was not making ends meet in supporting his family. It was at this time, with such a strong work ethic and desire for success, that Jim switched his career to automotive sales at Hoff Ford. Here, he worked his way up the ladder from sales to management before reaching his highest achievement of acquiring his own dealership — Evergreen Ford-Nissan in Sandpoint and then Ponderay, Idaho, in 1984.
Jim had met his current wife, Kay, the love of his life, in 1981, and the two enjoyed relocating to northern Idaho. They loved decorating their home and hosting many company events and cocktail parties. For those of you who were blessed to experience Jim’s custom bar and the stories told there, these are memories we will never forget. Jim truly loved the thrill of the sale and was known for his exceptional closing skills — which he had no problem reminding us of regularly.
After the sale of Evergreen, he switched his interest to the RV industry and owned and operated Evergreen RV before retiring. Few of us knew how truly generous Jim was during his life. He had a very giving heart and would do acts of kindness in anonymity — never wanting recognition. For many years, he graciously donated to the Festival of Sandpoint, but Kinderhaven was his most beloved charity because it was about the children. He would donate trees, trips and would even purchase the formal dress for the chosen event speaker — a high school-aged female participant of the shelter program.
One of Jim’s favorite songs, “My Way,” perfectly describes Jim and his life. “And now the end is near, and so I face the final curtain. My friend I’ll say it clear ... I’ll state my case of which I’m certain. I’ve lived a life that’s full. I’ve traveled each and every highway. But more, much more than this ... I DID IT MY WAY.”
Jim is survived by his wife, Lynda “Kay,” and his children, Jami (Daren) Steele, Heidi Jarrold and Tina (Scott) Reynolds; grandchildren Kelly, Brittany (Orion), Samantha (Charlemagne), Jesse, Tyler and Corinne; his brother, Jack (Kathy) Weeks; and his dog, Huckleberry.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Jessie Weeks; his father, John Jarrold; his brother, Jerry Weeks; and infant brother Joey.
Kay would like to invite all friends and family to Jim’s celebration of life open house from 2-4 p.m. Nov. 3 at their home in Sandpoint. Please visit Jim’s online memorial and sign his guestbook at lakeviewfuneralhome.com.