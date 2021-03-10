James “Jim” Eisele passed away peacefully holding the hand of his lifemate, Eleanore Eisele, Wednesday, March 3, 2021.
He is survived by his two children, Bryan Eisele and Michelle Kimber; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Pat and Rick Eisele.
Jim was born July 29, 1942, in Muskogee, Okla., and raised in Lewiston, where he graduated from Lewiston High School in 1960.
The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. June 18 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church at 4521 N. Arden Road, Otis Orchards, Wash.