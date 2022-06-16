James Michael Becker, 76, of Lewiston, passed away Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston.
James was born June 23, 1945, in Sturgis, S.D., to Robert J. and Carole V. Ramser Becker. His family moved from South Dakota to Lewiston in 1948 and James attended schools in Lewiston, graduating from Lewiston High School in 1963, and attended the University of Idaho in Moscow from 1963-66.
In 1968, James started working for the Lewiston Post Office as a letter carrier. Over his 40-year career, he drove more than 2 million miles while delivering the mail in Lewiston. He retired from the post office in 2008.
James met Sandra Carpenter and the two of them were married Nov. 18, 1972, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lewiston.
He enjoyed biking, and would participate in the “I Made the Grade” and “Bite the Bullet” races, running in the Seaport River Run and Bloomsday, weight lifting, watching hockey, local sports and traveling. James was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church.
James is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Sandra Becker, of Lewiston; daughters, Salena McGalliard, of Fort Collins, Colo., and Taleesha Becker, of Denver; brother Richard Becker, of Lewiston; sister Judy Kelly, of Lewiston; grandson, Sean McGalliard, of Fort Collins; granddaughter Kathryn McGalliard, of Fort Collins; son-in-laws, Kevin McGalliard, of Fort Collins, and Joseph Moore, of Denver; and nieces, nephews and in-law families.
He is preceded in death by his brother Robert J. Becker Jr.; sister Mary Bailey; granddaughters Aiden Elyse McGalliard and Laura Vivian McGalliard; and his parents, Robert and Carole.
The family wishes to thank James’ caregivers and the nurses and staff in the ICU at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center for their care of James.
A graveside service will take place at 1 p.m. Friday at Normal Hill Cemetery in Lewiston, with the Rev. Craig Groseclose officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be donated to the Ronald McDonald House of Idaho, 139 E. Warm Springs Ave., Boise, ID 83712.
Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of the arrangements.