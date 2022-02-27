Jim, the love of my life was born Dec. 14, 1949, in Lewiston, and passed away Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at Confluence Medical Center in Wenatchee.
Jim grew up in Orofino, graduating in the class of 1968. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in industrial education from the University of Idaho in 1972. Then he graduated with a master’s degree of education in 1973 also at UI.
He taught at Orofino High School for a time then became a professor of industrial education at UI from 1976 to 2006, when he retired.
He was active in various groups around industrial education at the university.
Jim loved computers and taught himself to run them so he could teach his students. He was maintaining the computers on campus with a few of his students to help him until he retired.
Jim loved Christmas and decorated our house every year. He also decorated our house for Halloween and just about all holidays. We thank everyone who came by with kind words.
He also loved dogs, especially terriers, of which we have quite a few.
He is survived by his wife, Arlene, and his dogs, Muffy, Abby and Marley. His son Michael (Sarah) and baby granddaughter Callista, of California, aunt Esther Rhodes of Lewiston; cousins John (Kerry) Giardinelli, of Asotin, Judy Gains (Mel) of Lewiston, and many more cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Rose Cassetto.
Jim was a loving, generous person and will be missed greatly.
There will be a small graveside service at 1 p.m. Tuesday, at Normal Hill Cemetery in Lewiston. Anyone wishing to make a donation in his honor may send them to the Food Bank, Helping Hands Rescue, Clearwater Humane Society, the Lewiston Animal Shelter or to a charity of your choosing.
We thank the doctors and nurses at Tri-State Memorial Hospital (ER) for trying so hard to stabilize him and find him a hospital bed. We also thank thank the doctors and nurses at Confluence Medical Center in Wenatchee.