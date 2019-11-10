James Lloyd Munro, 77, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, in his Lewiston home, after battling chronic lung disease for years.
Jim was born Feb. 1, 1942, to James and Marietta Munro, in Anaconda, Mont., where he grew up and graduated high school.
In 1963, Jim moved to Lewiston and began working at Potlatch Corp. Jim retired after 40 years at Potlatch, working for 27 years on the plywood side and the rest on the lumber side. Jim married Monna Lynn Snyder of Nez Perce in 1968; they later divorced. After many years, he married Beverly Jundt in 1992. In Jim’s final years, he found his way back to Trinity Lutheran Church, and very much enjoyed attending church and the men’s club activities. This was a very important part of his life.
Jim is survived by his brother, Charles Munro, of Napa, Calif.; daughter Nikki Wolfe and beloved grandkids Asa and Avery Wolfe, all of The Woodlands, Texas; his son, Cory Munro, of Puyallup, Wash.; and very good friend, Buffi, who took great care of Jim holding his hand in his final hours. His daughter is very grateful for her.
Jim was preceded in death by his father, James; brother Ray; mother Marietta; and finally, his beautiful wife, Beverly Jundt-Munro.
There will be a graveside service at 3 p.m. on Wednesday at the Normal Hill Cemetery. Malcom’s Brower Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is handling his arrangements.