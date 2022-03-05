James Lee Weeks, 75, of White Bird, passed away at Syringa Hospital on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. Jim was born Feb. 1, 1947, in Stites to Onah (Massey) and Kenneth Weeks.
He spent most of his childhood in Kooskia and attended school in Kooskia. At a young age, Jim started working in the local sawmills. When he thought he knew enough, he started as a sawyer in the logging industry. He worked for many local loggers but spent the majority with Pierson Logging. Jim loved the outdoors and felling trees and continued doing this, getting his own firewood, and helping friends and neighbors.
Jim served in the U.S. Army from 1968-71, doing a tour in Vietnam. He was a member of the American Legion and was very honored when he received the Quilt of Valor.
Jim loved going four-wheeling and camping, especially at Pittsburg Landing with friends. He enjoyed many years at his place in Elk City. Jim and Dot moved to White Bird in 1992 and he enjoyed fixing his home up and spending time in his shop, often repairing saws for the locals.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Kenny and Onah; brother Dale; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
He is survived by his loving wife, Dot; daughters Traci Joiner, of Boise, and Gem (Chris) Taylor, of Lebanon, Ore.; sister-in-law Connie; and nephews Wes and Wade.
He is also survived by grandchildren Josh, Ashleigh, Calvin, Adrieanna, Kaelyn, Daniel, Noah, Asher, Isaac and Grace; and great-grandchildren, Chloe, Teegan, Taylor, Noah, Daxten, Maryann and Gracelynn.
Per his wishes, no services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of the Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville. Send condolences to the family at blackmerfuneralhome.com.