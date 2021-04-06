James L. Elliot lost his battle with cancer Friday, April 2, 2021.
Jim was born to Richard and Frances (Cash) Elliot on Dec. 22, 1958, in Clarkston. He was the first of five children, including Dan, Peggy, Chuck and Kathy. He grew up in Lapwai and Lewiston, graduating from Lewiston High School in 1977. In high school he was known as “Smokin’ Jim.” He promptly went to work for Potlatch Forests Inc., and got his retirement in 2014.
In the spring of 1981, Jim met the love of his life, Robin. They married that fall. Together, Jim and Robin raised two daughters, Chandra and Rachael.
After he left the mill, Jim worked with Robin running their bail bonds business until they retired together in 2016.
Jim enjoyed four-wheeling, fishing and camping, and working on cars. During the season, Jim loved to watch NSACAR. Most of all, Jim loved spending time with his family. His favorite hobby was working on his Mustang Wildhorse.
Jim was preceded in death by both his parents and his brother, Chuck Elliot.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Robin Elliot; his two daughters, Chandra (Buck) Berg and Rachael (Jon) Birk; seven granddaughters; two grandsons; and six great-granddaughters.
Jim touched so many lives. He loved and was loved by so many people. He will truly be missed.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Mountain View Funeral Home. Masks are preferred to protect others.
In lieu of flowers, we ask you to contribute to American Cancer Society.