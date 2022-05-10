James Joseph Lee

James “Joey” Lee passed away unexpectedly Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the age of 49.
He was born to Gerrie and Thomas Lee on Feb. 28, 1973, in Clarkston.
James attended Catholic school during his early years. He was a proud altar boy and reminisced in his memories of childhood friends. His best years, as he would often describe with great passion, were spent reveling in the innocence and mischief of boyhood.
Even at a young age, James was determined to get as much out of life as he could. He was a natural in the spotlight and he enjoyed being in it. As a boy, he decided he was meant to be a performer. If his plans changed, he was sure to become a barber.
He did both — as with everything James set out to accomplish, he did it with every ounce of passion he had.
James left school early and pursued his love for music, hoping it would take him far. He was in many bands throughout his musical career, singing and playing guitar. He enjoyed playing bass but his talented voice, guitar skill and colorful stage presence often landed him front and center.
His bands “Kill Jeffrey” and “Fleshbag” became well known in the valley in the 1990s. He also played shows in the Pacific Northwest and California throughout the era, meeting many interesting people along the way.
A music critic once wrote, “His voice is like a thousand dying song birds.” James was never certain if it was meant to be slight, but it was his favorite commentary on his music and he cherished it deeply. “I don’t know if they liked it,” he said, “but what an incredible description!” His enthusiasm was untouchable.
For a long while, James lived the life of a rock star and he was proud of having achieved the experience. He believed life should be experienced in as many ways possible, something that added to his impeccable storytelling for years to come.
James also pursued other endeavors. He owned “Joey’s Super Good Dog,” a traditional New York-style hot dog cart stationed in Spokane, which was influenced by his experiences in New York as an adolescent. He worked as an LPN, proud of the delegations he acquired along the way. He became a stained-glass artist, creating custom works of art in a style as unique and curious as he was. His personal favorite piece was a window he commissioned locally. A large fried egg was his central focus. “It was simple, but it was really neat!”
James loved city life and he appreciated small towns. It didn’t matter where he was living or under what circumstances, James was always working on something new and exciting, ensuring an element of fun and adventure in everything he did.
His journeys eventually led him back to barber college, something he started and wished to complete. It was there he met his wife and in time they opened “Mom and Pop’s Barber Shop,” an exciting experience they cherished together for nine years before closing the business.
James is survived by his children, Michael, Violet, Lane, Avin, Emery and Emmet; his wife, Jaimee; his brother, Doug; his aunt, Denise; and his stepfather, Clyde.
A private service will be held in his memory.
If you would like to do something in James’s memory, he strongly encouraged learning a musical instrument and reading at least one short story by the French author, Guy de Maupassant.
“You’ll thank yourself if you do.” — James