James Joseph Beirl, 94, of Clarkston, passed away Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Life Center in Lewiston, with his loving family in his heart.
He was born June 11, 1925, to Joseph and Alice Jacka Beirl, of Ashland, Wis. He graduated from Ashland High School in 1943, and joined the U.S. Army Airborne shortly after and spent time serving in Guadalcanal, New Guinea, the Philippines and Japan.
After Jim was discharged from the Army in 1947, he returned home and attended college at Northland College in Wisconsin. He and Carol Ring were married Aug. 13, 1949, and were married for 35 years and had six children. Jim and Janice Elaine Batchelor were married Aug. 7, 1984, in Clarkston, and in addition to Jan’s two children, they had one child together.
Jim was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Clarkston and was involved in the Knights of Columbus, as well as with the Clarkston Moose Lodge, the Shriners and volunteered as a Blue Angel at Tri-State Memorial Hospital.
He is survived by his wife, Janice; children Michael (Diane) Beirl, Patricia (Russell) Mitchell, James (Kimberly) Beirl, Matthew Beirl (Dean Ose), Mary McLaughlin, Theresa Beirl, Debra (Jimmy) Stamper and William Beirl; 17 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and his youngest son, Brian Beirl.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Merchant Funeral Home, 1000 Seventh St., Clarkston.