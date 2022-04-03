James “Jim” Simons

Dad was born March 14, 1937, to Loyd and Marguerite (Dugger) Simons in St. Maries and headed to the mountains Tuesday, March 22, 2022, after a five-year struggle with dementia.
His favorite place was in the mountains behind Clarkia, Idaho, planning the perfect hunt, or finding that one big tamarack that he had to fall and work like a devil to get down the hill. He shared so many of these trips with his dad, mom, wife, kids, grandkids, brothers-in-law, nephews and good friends.
He worked most of his adult life as a chip truck driver and dispatcher. After retirement, he restored a 1950 Chevy 1-ton pickup (even though he was Ford through and through). He was also an accomplished woodworker; many of us have items he made or home projects that he helped us with. No project was too big or small.
He married Ruth Cook April 6, 1956, and she survives him at home. Daughter Jeanne came along in May 1957, followed by son Jim in May 1958, and finished the family with daughter Donna in August 1960.
He is survived by his wife, children Jeanne (Ric), Jim (Anna), Donna (Don); grandchildren Stacy (Daryn), Jaime (Scott), Angie, Jeremy (Megan), Kyle (Kaylin); stepgrandchildren Brandy, and Caleb; great-grandchildren Zack, Andee, Kalee, Kace, Kohen, Ridge, and Hudsyn; stepgreat-grandchildren Lexi, Lorelie, Cameron, and siblings Elaine and Dale.
Preceding him in death were his parents, brothers, and great-grandson Bryan.
Per his request there will not be a service. Cremation has taken place, and his ashes will be spread this summer in his favorite places.
Thanks to everyone who looked after him and kept him safe.