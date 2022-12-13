James Ronald Hoisington, 86, of Culdesac, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at his home because of complications of a stroke.
Jim was born the eighth of nine children in Juliaetta on Sept. 23, 1936, to Cletis and Beatrice Hoisington.
James Ronald Hoisington, 86, of Culdesac, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at his home because of complications of a stroke.
Jim was born the eighth of nine children in Juliaetta on Sept. 23, 1936, to Cletis and Beatrice Hoisington.
On June 30, 1962, Jim married the love of his life, Linda, at the Lewiston Methodist Church. They welcomed their first child, Russell, three years later in 1965. Four years after that, in 1969, Tina joined the family.
The family moved out to Linda’s childhood home on Mission Creek in 1976, where they spent the remainder of their days.
Jim enjoyed adventures and driving the back roads of the Northwest, always stopping to take pictures along the way. He spent his whole career with the Lapwai School district as a maintenance supervisor, fleet mechanic and bus driver and he retired after 60 years of dedicated service. After retirement, Jim took up woodworking with his good buddy, Tex. His projects ranged from small picture frames, to complex and beautiful pieces of furniture, always for other’s enjoyment.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Cletis and Beatrice Hoisington; siblings Vivian Blair, Frank Hoisington, Arnold Hoisington, Phil Hoisington, Lauren Hoisington, Cleata King and Neil Hoisington; his daughter Tina Hoisington; and his wife, Linda Hoisington.
Jim is survived by his brother, Don (Elaine) Hoisington, of Kendrick; his son Russell Hoisington, of Culdesac; granddaughter Brittany (Jayson) Hayes, of Kalispell, Mont.; and many nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren.
Memorial donations may be made to a charity of choice and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.