James “Jim” Richard Pearsall was born Dec. 13, 1946, and passed away Aug. 16, 2022, from pneumonia complications because of the COVID-19 virus.
He was born to Richard “Dick” and Mary Francis Pearsall, who are both deceased.
He is survived by his wife of 54-years, Linda Lee Pearsall, of Spokane; three sons, James “Jay” and his wife, Roya, Brian and his wife, Shannon, Grant and his wife, Kayli; nine grandchildren, Whitley, George, Jacqueline, James, Cash, Samantha, Sophia, Van and Ruby; and one sibling, sister, Luana Pearsall Walker, of Kettle Falls, Wash.
Jim and Linda met at the University of Idaho where Jim proudly played Vandal football with a four year scholarship. Both Brian and Grant followed in their father’s footsteps with their mutual love of football and earned scholarships. Brian played at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, and Grant enjoyed his four years with the USC Trojans.
Jim worked for Davis Wire Corporation in Seattle for seven years and was promoted to general manager and transferred to Southern California, where he successfully ran two divisions.
He retired in 2011 and with his wife Linda spent the next 10 years traveling the world. They journeyed to every state in the USA — a particular favorite was camping in the wilds of Alaska.
They managed to trace their shared Viking heritage and spent a month in Norway and time visiting the rest of Europe.
His hobbies were snow skiing and fishing. He dearly loved fly fishing and enjoyed amazing global spots but none could compare to Orofino Creek and the Clearwater River. He loved going home to Orofino whenever time permitted.
He was a loyal Maniac to the end.
