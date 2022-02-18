Jim Stamper, 77, passed away Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Lewiston.
Jim was born May 25, 1944, in Ahsahka to Earl M. and Juanita J. Blevins Stamper. He was the sixth born of 12 children. Jim married Bonita Gibbs in 1963, and they had six children, Joann, Jim, Belinda, Brad, Bonnie and Donna, losing Belinda after only a few months. Doctors would later say he mourned her death the remainder of his life.
After his first marriage ended in divorce, Jim never really settled down until the death of our father. Mom had a stroke three years prior and Dad had taken care of her at home. After Dad’s death, Mom resided at Life Care Center of Lewiston. Mom’s stroke left her unable to speak, so Jim made it his goal to be with her three meals a day every day for nine years to ensure she received the best of care, and for that, the family will forever be grateful.
Burial has already taken place at the Mountain View cemetery in Lewiston.