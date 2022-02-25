Our father, James “Jim” H. Richardson, passed away Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, from an unexpected illness. Jim was surrounded by family during his passing.
Jim was born to Henry and Bethel Richardson on Jan. 15, 1948, in Spokane. Growing up in the Spokane Valley, Jim attended East Valley High School where he participated in football, baseball and track, where he was a star hurdler. Jim graduated in 1966 from East Valley and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, where he served in Vietnam from 1967-69 at Bien Hoa and Da Nang base, working in the supply division. Jim returned to Spokane in 1969 and joined the Air National Guard working in liquid fuels as a TSGT.
Jim met Sue in 1971 and they married in 1972 before welcoming Dustin and then Amy in 1974, and raised their kids in the Newman Lake area. He worked at Clark Equipment working on Bobcat equipment then at Comet trailers. Jim started working for the East Valley School District in 1984 as the maintenance/custodian and enjoyed this job to the fullest. Being able to see his kids each day when he started working at EVHS in 1988 was a huge perk for him. He also was a support for many students who looked to him for advice and encouragement.
In 1997, he retired from EVSD and the Air National Guard, and moved to Natchez, Miss., to be with Sue, who moved because of career advancement. Jim worked for the Natchez National Park in the maintenance department and made many lifelong friends here. In 1998, they moved to the St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands, where he worked in the maintenance department while enjoying the scenery of the beautiful beaches. In 2000, they moved to Rangley, Colo., and worked at Dinosaur National Park where he worked in maintenance. They loved living in this area with the small-town feel and easy living, however they missed their family and in 2002, moved to Lewiston where they made this their forever home.
Jim started working at the Nez Perce National Park in the maintenance department. Until retiring in 2006. Jim had a love for Harley Davidson and spent time at Hells Canyon Harley purchasing many rides over these last years. He also loved classic cars, mostly MOPAR, and enjoyed restoring cars with his kids. Jim had a personality many were drawn to and he had the ability to calm others with his wit, humor and genuine caring for others. Jim made many friends wherever he went, and the friends he made were lifelong. Jim loved college football and cheering on the Washington State Cougars and watching his favorite college basketball team, the Gonzaga Bulldogs.
Jim is survived by his children, Dustin (Kyra) Richardson and Amy (Terry) Drake; five grandchildren, Nakoa, Owen, Makaio, Olivia and Keanu; sisters Judy Zumwalt and Geri Novelli; and many nieces and nephews and extended family.
Thank you to the staff at Tri-State Memorial Hospital, especially Joe, a nurse in ICU, who befriended our dad during his last days with us.
A private service will be held March 19.