On Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, the world lost a husband, father, grandfather and friend. James “Jim” Gibbs Harris, 85, passed away at his home in Lewiston surrounded by his loving family.
The world welcomed Jim Harris on April 11, 1935, in St. Maries. The son of Carl and Blanche Harris, he grew up in Lewiston and graduated from Lewiston High School in 1953. During this time, he worked on their farmland in the Lapwai area. He attended the University of Idaho, where he received his bachelor’s degree in agriculture and later, his master’s in psychology.
He met his beloved wife, Marilyn Kay Badgley, while working as the camp director at Camp Cross on Coeur d’Alene Lake. They were married in 1964 in Toppenish, Wash.
They made their home in Quincy, Wash., where Jim served as a high school guidance counselor. In 1966, they moved to Spokane, where he taught psychology for eight years at Spokane Falls Community College.
During this time, they had four children. In 1974, they moved back to Lewiston, where he embarked on a successful retail career. He ran the Crown Gift Center for four years. He later moved into the video rental business called The Peddler. It was the first video rental business in the region and he enjoyed running this for 10 years. Also at this time, he took active influence in coaching youth baseball with his children and the multitude of kids in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. His knowledge of baseball and his sportsmanship that “all kids get to play” made him an exceptional influence in many young lives.
In 1988, Jim and Marilyn built a dream home on their farmland on Webb Creek as a reminder of the good times of his youth working with the Wittman family.
Jim and Marilyn were active travelers and eventually found their winter solace in Arizona and later Las Vegas, where they owned a home, but they always returned to their true home here in the valley.
Jim is survived by his wife of 56 years, Marilyn Harris; son James E. Harris (deceased) and wife Keiko Harris; daughter Kathryn (Harris) Yonge and spouse Dan Yonge, son Charlie Harris and wife Sandy Harris; son Bill Harris and wife Barbie Harris; as well as 10 grandchildren.
All are welcome to a graveside service that will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at Normal Hill Cemetery. There will be no social gathering afterward but any wishes or condolences may be made in Jim’s name to The Camp Cross Annual Fund at campcross.org.