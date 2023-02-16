James “Jim” Elford Delp, of Pomeroy, passed away on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at the age of 86, at Garfield County Memorial Hospital.
He was born on Dec. 16, 1936, in Marcus, Wash., to Glenn and Julia Delp, of Boyds, Wash. James was from a family of 13 children.
James worked in the woods as a logger, in sawmills, fought fires and worked for farmers around Colville, Boyds, Kettle Falls and Pomeroy. He worked on construction for many years as a laborer, flagger, driller, dynamite setter and blaster. He worked for several construction companies in the region and worked other jobs in between the construction jobs.
He enjoyed many hobbies such as hunting, fishing, mowing his lawn and working around the yard. He loved watching his windmills from his chair and feeding the squirrels and birds in the morning. In the younger days, he loved playing his guitar and harmonica with friends and family. He did some whittling with wood and made wooden figure cutouts.
He is survived by his daughter, Karen S. (Delp) Roosevelt, and husband Jay; Jeffrey Delp and wife Maria; his sister, Mary Johnson and husband Carl. He has 11 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
James was preceded in death by his wife, Delilah (Dolly) Delp; daughter Connie (Delp) Jennings; parents Glenn and Julia Delp; brothers Bill, Lewis “Louie,” Robert “Bob,” Richard “Dick,” Kenny and Ted; and sisters Annie, Lola, Helen “Sal,” Grace and Linda.
Memorials may be sent to Garfield County Memorial Hospital.