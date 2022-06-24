James “Jim” Eldon Raffety passed away peacefully on Monday, May 16, 2022, at his family’s home in Athol, Idaho. He was 84 years old.
Jim was the fifth child born to Ora Eldon and Rachael Raffety in Asotin on March 21, 1938. He spent his childhood in Asotin growing up with one brother and four sisters.
Jim’s sister (Helen) introduced him to the love of his life, Dolores Wharton, from Lewiston. After a period of courtship, Jim and Dolores were married Oct. 22, 1960, and made their family home in Lewiston. They are blessed with three children, Mike, Eric and Debbi. The kids kept him busy attending football, basketball, baseball, cheer and dance recitals, all of which he enjoyed so much. Also, Jim enjoyed cruises to the Caribbean and Mexico with his bride; and family vacations to the Oregon coast and Wallowa Lake.
Jim was employed by Potlatch Corporation from 1958-2000, where he was an accomplished journeyman electrician on the lumber side and later in his Potlatch career he transferred to the No. 4 power boiler as a multicraft electrical instrumentation technician. He attended the Lewis-Clark Normal School (Lewis-Clark State College) and completed their Practical Electrician program in 1960. Jim was a well-regarded union official and supported multiple mills in the surrounding area and served as president of the Machinist and Aerospace – Woodworkers union local for eight years. In addition, Jim served his community as a member of the Board of Directors for the Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District. Shortly after his retirement from Potlatch, he and Dolores relocated to the Coeur d’Alene area.
Jim was a master craftsman, he could build/fix most anything; e.g. auto repairs, home editions/improvements, appliance repair. Also, he was extremely patriotic and loved his small collection of American eagles.
Jim was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling and motorcycling. There are many fond memories of Jim and his good friend, Bill Alspach, fishing backcountry creeks/lakes, hunting deer/elk and motorcycle trips.
Before its designation as a nonmotorized wilderness area, Jim explored the lake chains of the Seven Devils on his Honda 90. A notable adventure with several friends was a multiday snowmobile trip across the McGruder corridor from Red River/Elk City to Darby, Mont.
Survivors include his wife Dolores; son Mike Raffety (wife Brenda); son Eric Raffety; daughter Debbi Brown (husband Mike); four grandchildren, Corbin Smith (wife Cori), Logan Smith, Amber Raffety, Megan Raffety; brother Lyle Raffety (wife Mary); sister Lou King; and sister-in-law Nancy Graham.
Jim was preceded in death by his father and mother, Ora and Rachel Raffety; sisters Pearl Johnson, Alice Charpentier and Helen Arledge; father-in-law Floyd Wharton and mother-in-law Lucille Wharton; and brother-in-law Stanley Graham.
Rest In Peace My Love,
Dolores
“Dad”
“For Your Guidance and Trust”
And Your Solid Advice
For Your Labors of Love
And For Each Sacrifice,
For Giving It All
Without Thinking Twice
Your Love And Admired So Much”
Mike, Eric and Debbi
Jim will be laid to rest at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens in Lewiston.
Memorial and condolences may be sent to the family at 11052 E. Grizzly Meadows Court, Athol, ID 83801.