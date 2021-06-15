James “Jim” Eisele, 78, passed away peacefully, holding the hand of his lifemate, Eleanore Eisele, Wednesday, March 3, 2021.
Jim was born to Don and Agnes Eisele July 29, 1942, in Muskogee, Okla. He was the fifth of seven children. The family moved to Lewiston, where Jim graduated from Lewiston High School in 1960.
After graduation, Jim joined the U.S. Army, and was stationed in Panama.
Jim married Eleanore Worthington, and they had two children, Brian and Michelle. After several years of assorted jobs in the Lewiston area, they moved to Spokane in the early ’70s, and he operated Jim’s Heating and Sheet Metal for many years. Jim also taught sheet metal skills at Spokane Community College.
In his later years, Jim enjoyed playing golf (with his lifelong friend, Jim McGuire, as well as with his brothers), and he loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death were his parents; brothers Robert “RJ” (Lovetta) Eisele, Donald “Bud” (Marge) Eisele; and sisters Mary Ellen Ellenwood (Ernie) and Suzanne Foster.
His is survived by his children Michelle (Carl) Kimber of Spokane, son Brian (Ann Marie) Eisele of Colorado, six grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Also surviving are brothers Patrick (Marcy) Eisele and Rick (Rita) Eisele, both of Lewiston, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 4521 N. Arden Road, Otis Orchards, Wash.