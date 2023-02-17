On Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, God got a good one. Jim passed suddenly with his work boots on, as we all knew he would.

Jim, 79, of Orofino, was the loving son of Edward and Helen (Fuller) McKissick. Jim was born April 15, 1943, in Twin Falls, the only child of Edward and Helen. His father, Ed, was killed at Anzio Beachhead in Italy on Feb. 24, 1944, during World War II. Jim was 11 months old and unfortunately his father never got to see him.