James “Jim” Dan Wilund

Oct. 4, 1949 – Dec. 30, 2019
For 70 years, Jim Wilund made the world around him a better place, and on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, he lost his eight-month battle with cancer, surrounded by his family and closest friends, at his Lewiston home. It should come as no surprise to those who knew him that he went down loving big and fighting hard, as Jim always did.
Jim was born to Ruby and Patrick “Pat” Wilund, in Coeur d’Alene, where he spent all his formative years, with the exception of a two-year stint in Germany from 1951-53, where Pat was stationed with the U.S. Army following World War II. He and his big brother, William “Bill,” enjoyed a happy northern Idaho childhood, competing in athletics, causing mischief and playing in Lake Coeur d’Alene. He graduated from Coeur d’Alene High School in 1967, a two-time all-state football athlete, accepting a full-ride scholarship to the University of Idaho to play football (wide receiver and tight end) and basketball. He went on to graduate from UI in 1972 with a Bachelor of Science, and again in 1979 with a master’s in education.
Jim’s professional career was dedicated to kids, and he fulfilled this love and mission through coaching, teaching and school administration. From 1972-79, he coached and taught at Timberline High School in Pierce, Post Falls High School and St. Maries High School. In 1979, he accepted his first principal position at St. Maries Junior High School. He loved administration within the schools, as he could work directly with both teachers and kids. In 1984, he left St. Maries to take the role of principal at Sandpoint High School. In 1988, he took his final position, one he would hold for 17 years, as principal of Lewiston High School. Jim grew up a Viking, became a Vandal, and there’s no doubt he was also a proud Golden Bengal.
Jim met the love of his life, Raye Lynn Henderson, while teaching and coaching at Timberline. A 5-foot-tall, tough-as-nails rancher’s daughter, she was also a teacher and a Vandal and they were exactly one week apart in age. Having been at UI during the same time, she knew of Jim, but wasn’t so sure about this seemingly “macho jock.” It wasn’t until he left a box of sugar dates for her at Christmas, with a note reading “How ’bout one?” that she gave him a chance. They shared their first kiss at the big rock at Washington Creek Campground on the North Fork of the Clearwater River, and have been best friends for 47 years. They were each other’s rocks, loved to talk for hours and hold hands, and both retired from public education on the same day.
In 1976, they welcomed Travis James Wilund into the world, and in 1980, Josh Daniel Wilund joined the team. Jim loved being Raye’s husband and a dad of two boys. He brought his love for kids, life and adventure into the home, creating decades of warm memories. His favorite parts of life were compounded when he became a grandparent. River (6), Kamden (3) and Kaylee (2) all loved their “Papa,” and he adored them beyond words, dubbing them “the two lads and the princess.”
Jim also dedicated a significant amount of his life to officiating. In addition to umpiring diamond sports, he enjoyed a long career as a high school and college basketball official (NAIA and Pac-12) — something he took a lot of pride and enjoyment in. The community of officials was truly a second family for him, and if his college football-ravaged knees had held out, he likely would’ve blown a whistle for many more years.
Jim was a member of many professional associations and received numerous awards, but the honors he valued most were his NFHS Sec. 8 Distinguished Service Award, IHSAA Dist. 2 Distinguished Service Award, and inductions into the Dist. 1 Officials Hall of Fame and the IHSAA Hall of Fame. He was also very proud to have recently received word that he is slated to be inducted into the North Idaho Athletics Hall of Fame, in April 2020.
Jim loved spending time with family and friends, golfing, fishing, big-game hunting, camping, reading and traveling to the North Fork and the Oregon Coast. He also ventured to Panama, China, Mexico and Vietnam.
Jim Wilund was a big man with a huge heart, and he will be missed more than any words can capture. The family expresses their deepest thanks to the many friends and family who came to see him, with special thanks to Dianne Phillips, Mark Jones, and Dirk and Joy Boettcher. They also wish to thank Dr. Clinton Morgan, Shari and the many nurses at St. Joseph Regional Cancer Center who took such good care of Jim, along with Maribeth, Cody and Marie with Elite Home Health and Hospice. He felt every bit of your collective love.
A celebration of life has been scheduled from 2-5 p.m. Jan. 11 at the Lewiston Elks Club. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests donations be made to the Jim Wilund Memorial Scholarship Fund, focused exclusively on supporting high school students who are pursuing vocational education, or education in the arts, two areas Jim fought for during and after his career. To contribute, please contact the Lewiston Edward Jones office of Dean Roy, managing adviser of the fund.
You can sign his online guestbook at www.malcomsfuneralhome.com.