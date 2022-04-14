James “Jim” Dale Fowler Jr., 66, of Boise and formerly of Peck, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 31, 2022, with his loving family at his side.
Jim was born Feb. 18, 1956, in Burns, Ore., to Dale and Jean Fowler. In 1973, Jim joined the U.S. Air Force. He was honorably discharged in 1979. He returned to Peck and worked in construction. He found his passion in log home building and created many beautiful homes, retiring from that in 2005.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Dale and Jean Fowler, and brother Dave Fowler. He is survived by his wife, Victoria “Vickie” Fowler, of Boise; brothers Alan (Karen) Fowler, of Peck, and Ken (Lori) Fowler, of Peck; sister Cassie (Loren) Randall, of Bullhead City; children Michelle Tomlinson, of Orofino, and JD (Amanda) Fowler, of Troy; stepchildren Mandy McGee, of Lewiston, Jesse (Marci) Thornton, of Keaau, Hawaii, and James (Dawn) Thornton, of Elk, Wash.; five grandchildren and eight stepgrandchildren; and many nephews, nieces and cousin.
Some of Jim’s fondest memories were backpacking, hunting and fishing. He was happiest at hunting camp with family and friends. He enjoyed spending time with his brothers and nephews of Peck and was good at keeping up with their latest happenings. He will be remembered for his lighthearted demeanor and his stories.
Jim’s service will be held June 25 at the Peck cemetery. A celebration of life will follow at 1 p.m. at the Peck Community Center.