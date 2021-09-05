James “Jim” Arnold Nelson, 76, passed away peacefully Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, following complications from his skin cancer treatments at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle.
After retiring, Jim returned and resided on the farmstead that was his birthplace on Burnt Ridge in Troy. He was a beloved brother, husband, father, grandfather, uncle, fixture in the Troy community and elder in his church. The family invites you to celebrate Jim’s life and legacy at 11 a.m. Sept. 18 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center, 1657 Blaine St., Moscow. A burial service will follow at Burnt Ridge Cemetery in Troy. A reception and time of fellowship will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Troy afterward.
Jim was born Nov. 7, 1944, to Bert and Lillian (Smith) Nelson. He was the third of five children. He felt lucky to grow up as part of a large, loving extended farming family in Troy. He was preceded in death by Keri, parents, brother Dan Nelson, sister Christine (Nelson) Grimm, and wife Janis (Feely) Nelson. He is survived by his brothers, Bertil Nelson (Delores) and Jack Nelson (LaRita), both of Troy, and with whom he remained close until his death.
Jim graduated from Troy High School in 1963 and then attended Lewis-Clark State College. He joined the U.S. Army, later transferring to the Air National Guard. He then worked at Crites Seed in Moscow before starting a long career at General Telephone and Electric. His career led him to reside in the Idaho communities of Moscow, Pinehurst, Genesee, Hayden Lake and Post Falls, and the Washington communities of Kennewick and Marysville. He left the Northwest only once to move to Arlington, Texas.
For “retirement,” he returned in 2002 to Troy, where he cared for his father, worked in facilities at University of Idaho, was a bus driver for Troy schools, and a caretaker for area cemeteries. He eagerly anticipated helping during harvest each summer. He was a lifelong supporter of Troy High School sports. In his semi-retirement, he could often be found attending both Troy and University of Idaho sporting events, no matter the sport or season. Jim was recognized regionally as an accomplished trapshooter and spent several years as an officer for the State of Idaho Trap Association.
Jim married his high school sweetheart, Vicki Wilkinson, of Troy, in 1965, and they had two sons. He is survived by Michael Nelson (Thuy) and Jay Nelson (Heather) and grandchildren Carrie, Brooke and Kiera. Jim found love again and remarried in 1991 to Janis (Feely) Nelson and gained a second family. He was preceded in death by Janis, and the family is comforted knowing they are reunited. Jim is survived by his stepdaughters, Melinda (Chris) Markowski (Paul) and Carey Underwood (Dana), and grandchildren Marshall, Cole, Molly, Abby and Logan. He remained close with his nephews and nieces in the area as well. Jim’s family will miss his wisdom, support and sense of humor. Relatives, friends and community members will miss his welcoming presence, accompanied by his booming voice and cheery greeting.
The family suggests memorials be made to Troy Fire and Ambulance Department.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow, and online condolences may be sent to shortsfuneralchapel.com.