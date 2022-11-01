James “Jim” A. Arnzen, 81, of Harrison, formerly of Ferdinand, died Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at the Schneidmiller Hospice House in Coeur d’Alene after a brief battle with cancer. Jim was born June 21, 1941, the second son to Tony and Stella (Wimer) Arnzen in Ferdinand.

Jim spent his childhood going to school and working on the Arnzen Farm, dealing daily with various farming and cattle needs. After graduating high school in 1959, he stayed on the farm for a year while his brother, Fred, was off in the service. Once Fred returned from the service and continued his role on the farm, Jim flew out to the Midwest. He went to heavy equipment school and began to work on a road construction crew for J.F. Konen.