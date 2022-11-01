James “Jim” A. Arnzen, 81, of Harrison, formerly of Ferdinand, died Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at the Schneidmiller Hospice House in Coeur d’Alene after a brief battle with cancer. Jim was born June 21, 1941, the second son to Tony and Stella (Wimer) Arnzen in Ferdinand.
Jim spent his childhood going to school and working on the Arnzen Farm, dealing daily with various farming and cattle needs. After graduating high school in 1959, he stayed on the farm for a year while his brother, Fred, was off in the service. Once Fred returned from the service and continued his role on the farm, Jim flew out to the Midwest. He went to heavy equipment school and began to work on a road construction crew for J.F. Konen.
Jim always had a passion for new things. One day, he decided to buy an airplane, and his uncle Louis Wimer taught him to fly. He proceeded to spend his days off flying all over the states. He later settled in Spokane and went to work for Lunden Inc., where he fabricated and welded automatic lumber stacking equipment. Through this job, Jim got the privilege to travel across all 50 U.S. states setting up and modifying their machinery.
Jim later married Berti Collins on Dec. 11, 1982, and worked with her at Berti’s Glove Company producing gloves, baby booties, vests and much more. They eventually settled in Harrison, Idaho. Jim continued to fabricate and weld by getting a job at HDB Marine welding floating docks. There, he made boat sheds and thousands of dock pilings. Jim spent his final years as the caretaker for Powderhorn Land and Cattle Company. Jim was always an avid hunter and woodsman. He loved to make rifles and reload for accuracy.
Jim was a selfless man and gave his time to help anyone in need.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Stella; father, Anthony; sisters, Joan and Eloise; and brother Fred.
He is survived by his wife, Berti; son, Shawn; daughter, Loni; brother Randy; as well as his stepchildren, grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, with a memorial Mass to follow at 11 a.m. at Assumption Catholic Church in Ferdinand. A dinner and social will follow after Mass at the hall. A private family burial will take place at the Ferdinand Cemetery.
Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at blackmerfuneralhome.com.