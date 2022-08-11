James Jay ‘Jim’ Bolling

Jim was born Sept. 15, 1947, in Dearborn, Mich., to James and Juanita (Dempsey) Bolling. Jim passed suddenly and unexpectedly in Clearwater County on Friday evening, Aug. 5, 2022, at the age of 74.
Jim was the oldest of four children growing up in the Detroit area. He graduated from high school in 1967. He attended the University of Michigan then transferred to Wayne State University. He served in the U.S. Army in Alaska during the Vietnam War from 1971-74.
After being honorably discharged from the military, he began his career in the oil industry, which lasted more than 40 years, working in Prudhoe Bay, Alaska. Jim lived full-time in Fairbanks until 1989, when he moved to Lenore and commuted to work in Alaska.
Jim, also known as “Reddog” on the Slope because of his sunny disposition at work, began his 40-year career on the North Slope as a Material Technician with ARCO Alaska. He advanced his career with every new position he accepted, from dispatcher for Northern Oilfield Services to expeditor for Alaska Oil Services and dispatcher for Veco.
In 1987, he took a break from Prudhoe Bay and headed south to Homer, Alaska, where he worked for Alaska Interstate Construction as a tugboat and barge deckhand on the Bradley Lakes Hydro Project. He also was a commercial fisherman, where he set nets in Cook Inlet during this time.
In 1989, Jim returned to Prudhoe Bay from 1989-92 as an administrative/field supervisor for Veco, Inc.; from 1993-95 he was a material coordinator for Veco Construction, ANSC Alyeska Electric Upgrade Project; 1995-99 as a warehouseman coordinator for Veco-Alaska (contracted to Arco-Alaska); 1999-2002 as a Senior Drilling Material Coordinator for Alaska Supply Chain Integrators; and from 2002-16 as the senior drilling material coordinator for Tubular Solutions of Alaska.
Jim culminated his career in Prudhoe Bay in 2016 and started a new career path with Nez Perce Clearwater National Forests. He started as a season recreation technician with the North Fork Ranger District and then, because of his dedication and work ethic, Jim advanced to become a full-time information specialist at the Moose Creek Ranger District Office at Fenn Ranger Station, where he was employed at the time of his passing.
It was in 1995 that he met (through mutual friends) the love of his life, Teri Ploharz, while he was on R and R from the Slope. They married Sept. 21, 1996, at the Ponderosa Ranch in Lake Tahoe, Nev.; settling in Orofino, they welcomed two sons, James Patrick and George Clancy.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; all of his siblings, Gordon, Janet and Scott; and his in-laws, Joseph C. and Evelyn F. Ploharz.
Jim is survived by his wife of nearly 26 years and their two sons at their family home.
Jim’s memorial service/celebration of life with full military honors will be at 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at the Best Western Lodge at River’s Edge Conference Center in Orofino.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the “Bolling Boys’ College Fund” c/o Teri Bolling at any Potlatch No. 1 Financial Credit Union, or mailed to P1FCU, 1167 Michigan Ave., Orofino, ID 83544.