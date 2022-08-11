James Jay ‘Jim’ Bolling

Jim was born Sept. 15, 1947, in Dearborn, Mich., to James and Juanita (Dempsey) Bolling. Jim passed suddenly and unexpectedly in Clearwater County on Friday evening, Aug. 5, 2022, at the age of 74.

Jim was the oldest of four children growing up in the Detroit area. He graduated from high school in 1967. He attended the University of Michigan then transferred to Wayne State University. He served in the U.S. Army in Alaska during the Vietnam War from 1971-74.