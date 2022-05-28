James Irwin “Jim” Wilson, of Moscow, entered into joy Wednesday, May 25, 2022. He was 94.
Jim Wilson was born Oct. 6, 1927, to Leonard and Lillian Wilson in a farmhouse near Monroe, Neb.
He enlisted in the United States Navy right at the close of World War II, and obtained a fleet appointment to the Naval Academy, graduating in the class of 1950. He served as a line officer throughout the course of the entire Korean War, earning nine battle stars. His work experience was certainly varied—from the Omaha stock yards as a teenager to the bridge of a destroyer at war.
In the course of the war, in 1952, he married Bessie Dodds, a Canadian missionary in Yokohama, Japan.
He is survived by three sons, Douglas, Evan and Gordon. His one daughter, Heather Torosyan, a true child of joy, entered into joy before him, a year and a half ago.
He was converted to Christ while at the Naval Academy, and from that time on has been committed to personal evangelism. Not only was he committed to it, but was also extremely gifted in it, touching the lives of thousands. He was the author of numerous books — including “Principles of War,” “How to be Free from Bitterness,” and “Grace Upon Grace,” his autobiography.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests any memorial donations be made to Community Christian Ministries, P.O. Box 9754, Moscow, ID 83843, designated for “literature distribution.” Online donations may be made through ccmbooks.org/donate.