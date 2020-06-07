James Howard Ziegenfuss, beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother, peeled out from his home in Lewiston on Thursday, May 25, 2020.
He was a gentle giant born Feb. 12, 1948, to parents Howard and Ruth Olson Ziegenfuss. His mother passed away when he was only 8 years old, so he lived with his Swedish grandma for several years, giving him great pride in his Swedish heritage. He was a star basketball player in high school and bragged that he dated cheerleaders.
After high school, he joined the Marines and suffered life-changing injuries. Later he received a bachelor’s degree in interpersonal communications.
He worked in the Boise area and Lewiston-Clarkston Valley as a disabled veterans representative. He was deeply committed to veterans and was recognized by the national American Legion for his efforts to ensure the economic well-being of the veterans of Idaho. He also received a letter of thanks and appreciation for 35 years of service from Gov. Butch Otter on behalf of the military veterans for his devotion to public service.
He married Suzy Marshall on April 29, 1972. They had two daughters, Erin and Jaime.
Jim enjoyed collecting and restoring old cars. He volunteered for more than 20 years to help organize and improve Hot August Nights. He worked on the beautification project of Lewiston and helped with St. Vincent De Paul.
He is survived by his wife, Vicki, of Lewiston. She was the love of his life and they were deeply committed to each other and his well-being. She moved in with him in November 2018, and they were married Nov. 9, 2019.
He is also survived by daughters Erin Ziegenfuss, of Vancouver, British Columbia, and Jamie (Ben) Ziegenfuss Whitehead, of Boone, N.C.; stepsons Brent (Crystal) Webster, of Colfax, and Kyle Webster, of Bellingham, Wash.; grandchildren Sagan Ziegenfuss Johnson, of Vancouver, British Columbia, and Maple, Alaska, and Aspen Ziegenfuss Whitehead, of Boone, N.C.; stepgranddaughters Delilah, Alice and Eleanor Webster, of Colfax.
He was also survived by three brothers of his heart, Clinton (Tamara) Rogers, of Lewiston, Jerry and (Lyndee) Kilfoyle, of St. George, Utah, and Dennis Robertson, of Clarkston; as well as the son of his heart, Ryan (Michelle and Emmet) Jones, of Lewiston.
Jim believed his heart spirit of love lived in the hearts of those he loved. His love would never leave them and their love for him remained in his heart forever. Jim’s lov e remains with us now and forever.