James H. (Jim) Whitinger, 97, passed away Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Lewiston. The Whitingers homesteaded in Southwick, and Jim lived the majority of his life in the rural farm town. He was a friendly, soft-spoken man who loved farm life and his family.
The youngest of three children, Jim was born Aug. 12, 1924, to Blanche and Harl Whitinger at the Southwick Homestead. To his two older siblings, Ray and Margaret, he was always “Little Jimmy.”
He completed his 12 years of schooling at Southwick and Cameron schools, and his was the last class to graduate in the Southwick High School in 1943.
Jim began farming with his Dad after graduating, and eventually took over the family farm when Harl retired.
In November of 1944, Jim was drafted into the Army. He received his basic training at Camp Roberts, Calif., and further training at Fort Ord, Calif. He was deployed to the Philippines and served in the South Pacific. He was later sent to Japan to head the large-equipment cleanup after World War II was over. Jim received medals for courageous service to his country: the Philippine Liberation Medal, Asiatic-Pacific Theater Service Medal, Army of Occupation Japan Medal, Good Conduct Medal and the Victory Medal.
After discharge from the Army in 1946, Jim returned to farming with his dad. “Going out on the Town” (Lewiston) was very minimal, but Jim managed an evening out now and then with some buddies. It was on one of these trips to town he saw his buddy’s sister working in a bank in Lewiston. Gladys Marie Silflow had suddenly grown up and must have made a lifetime impression, as they were married Sept. 23, 1950, for 50 years. They had two daughters, Janis Joy in 1957 and Gina Rae in 1962.
In 1967, Jim and Ernie Brammer began farming together. Ernie was known as the “social director” and Jim as the “man behind the scene.” Jim could fix and repair any type of equipment and always stood by his mottos: “Why buy new when it can be fixed?” or “If it works, why replace it?” If something had to be purchased, Jim would always patronize the local merchants in Kendrick. Those core values he held true to the end.
Jim loved the farm life and living in a small, rural community. He and Gladys enjoyed the bountiful gardens and beautiful landscaping they created around their home. They took many boating expeditions to Dworshak and camping trips along the Lochsa. They enjoyed square dancing in the old Leland School House and looked forward to attending the Veterans of Foreign Wars dances in Kendrick. Jim and Gladys were active members of the Cameron Emmanuel Lutheran Church, proudly helped co-found the Southwick Community Center and he was a V.F.W. member for 65 years.
In 1986, at the age of 62, Jim retired from farming. He knew that grandkids were on their way and would take the front-row seat, and that they did. Greg, Bryce, Courtney and Kailee were the apples of their Papa’s eyes. Jim and Gladys never missed birthday celebrations, and they attended basketball games, soccer tournaments and piano recitals, visiting Portland and Spokane on a very regular basis.
They were very fortunate to have traveled to many countries in Europe; Germany and Ireland were favorites. Their travels also included Nova Scotia, Hawaii and Alaska, as well as sightseeing in many other U.S. States.
After Gladys’ death in 2000, Jim was reacquainted with a member from the Lewis-Clark Travel Club. Marge Glenny, from Clarkston, and Jim were great companions. They enjoyed pinochle parties, visiting friends and family, took cruises to Alaska and Hawaii and made weekend getaways to Nevada. On one of the Reno adventures, they were married Feb. 3, 2004. Two households were getting to be too much to take care of, so Jim sold his Southwick home and they made Clarkston their primary residence. Marge and Jim enjoyed drives up on the hill to see friends, relatives, beautiful countryside and to watch his nephews farm his acreage.
After Marge’s death in March of 2017, Jim moved to assisted living. His little red power chair gave him that needed mobility to cruise the hallways of Brookdale Assisted Living in Lewiston. At one point, many of his friends and relatives his age from the Southwick and Cameron communities joined him at the facility, so he had an extended family and plenty of visitors.
Jim was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Gladys (Silflow) and wife of 13 years, Marge (Glenny); his parents, Blanche and Harl Whitinger; brother, Ray (Nina Slead); and sister, Margaret (Bill) Huffman.
Jim is survived by his daughters, Janis (Ed) Hoisington, of Lewiston, and Gina (Randy) Crosby, of Tigard, Ore; four grandchildren: Greg Crosby (Nikki), Bryce Crosby (Bethany), Courtney Doggett (Tim) and Kailee Samcoff (Trent); and seven great-grandchildren: Kenna and Blakely Crosby, Mia Crosby, Reagan, Hadlee and Cohen Doggett, Oakley Samcoff; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Our family greatly appreciates the staff of Brookdale Assisted Living for the five years of caregiving and Advanced Home, Health and Hospice for the continuous comfort care over the past eight months. Memorial gifts or donations may be made in Jim’s honor to the Southwick Community Center.
Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements with a Celebration of Life to be held at 11 a.m., Aug. 12, 2022, at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel.