James Francis Beckman

James “Jim” Francis Beckman, 76, passed away peacefully Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation, in Lewiston.
Jim was born Feb. 8, 1943, the seventh of 10 children born to Sylvester and Teresa Nuxoll Beckman, in Greencreek. He grew up and attended school there and he was a member of the last class to graduate from Greencreek High School. After graduation, Jim attended Gonzaga University, where he worked in the Gonzaga Library to pay his way through school. He graduated magna cum laude with a master’s degree in Business Administration.
After a brief time working for Farm Credit Services, Jim took a job in the Idaho County Assessor’s Office in 1972. It was the start of a long career. He was appointed as the assessor in 1974, then he ran for the office in the next election and won. Jim held the position for 31 years, through seven successful elections. He enjoyed working in local government, and especially appreciated the relationships he developed with the people in the courthouse and the residents of Idaho County. Jim was also a past president of the Idaho Association of County Assessors. He always looked forward to attending the Idaho assessors’ meetings around the state.
In his free time, Jim liked spending time outdoors. Hunting, fishing and camping were favorite activities, especially when he could enjoy them with friends. He had a green thumb and spent countless hours caring for his garden and yard, especially early in retirement. Jim also enjoyed traveling. He took numerous road trips, usually to visit family or see a national park. In the last few years, he toured Yellowstone and Glacier national parks.
Jim was a lifelong parishioner of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church and also a member of the St. Anthony’s Society. He especially enjoyed organizing and calling bingo at the 4th of July celebration. Jim was honored to serve as grand marshal for that event in 2007.
He is survived by his sisters, Joan, Mary Ann Rector and Kathleen (Jim) Bone; brothers Louis, Tom (Marcia), Fred and Bob (Betty); sister-in-law Audrey Beckman; and brother-in-law Al Fettig. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews who always knew him as “Uncle Jim.”
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; brother Cletus; sister Margaret Fettig; and brother-in-law Neil Rector.
There will be a viewing from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Blackmer Funeral Home in Grangeville. A rosary will be recited at 10 a.m. the following day, Dec. 18, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Greencreek. A funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at the Greencreek Cemetery. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is handling arrangements. You may submit condolences to the family to blackmerfuneralhome.com.
Jim’s family would like to extend a special thank you to St. Mary’s Hospital and Clinic, St. Joseph Regional Medical Center and Prestige Care and Rehabilitation for the excellent care given to him. Memorial donations can be made to St. Mary’s Hospital Foundation.