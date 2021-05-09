James Floyd Nickens, a 26-year resident of Vancouver, Wash., passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021, at home after a lengthy illness.
Jim was born Jan. 25, 1944, in Juliaetta to John and Evelyn Nickens. When he was 2 years old, the family moved to Kooskia, where his father served as the depot agent for the railroad.
Jim attended school in Kooskia, graduating in 1962. He and his high school sweetheart, Kathy, married in 1963 and had two sons, Jonathan and Preston.
During high school, Jim was a star baseball pitcher and was scouted by the New York Yankees. After graduation, he signed with them and traveled east to pitch for several teams in the Yankee organization. After two years, disappointed with his lack of progress, he returned home and enrolled at Lewiston Normal, now Lewis-Clark State College, graduating in 1968 with his teaching certificate.
Credentials in hand, the family moved to Palouse where Jim taught social studies and coached sports for nine years. In 1977, the family moved to Walla Walla where he and Kathy took over the newly built 7-Eleven on the corner of Park and Alder. In 1988, they divorced and sold the business. Jim chose to pursue new challenges, serving as a substitute teacher and property manager.
In 1992, he married Sue (Erb). The couple moved to Vancouver, Wash., in 1994 where Jim continued substitute teaching and providing security at Vanalco, an aluminum plant. He retired in 2009.
Jim is survived by Sue, his wife of 28 years; two sons, Jonathon, of Walla Walla, and Preston, of Spokane; three stepsons, Kenneth Erb, of Hoquiam, Wash., Peter (Sara Archer) Erb, of Walla Walla, and Ernest (Jennifer) Erb, of Hayden, Idaho; two sisters, Suanne (Randy) Carson, of Sisters, Ore., and Chris Adams, of Beaverton, Ore.; 12 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and 10 nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Evelyn; his brother, Vernon Nickens; and brothers-in-law Steve Adams, David Newhouse and Philip Newhouse.
A memorial service will be held graveside at 11 a.m. May 29 at the Dixie, Wash., cemetery, followed by a luncheon at Blue Mountain Community Church in Walla Walla. Please call (360) 241-9638 for directions.