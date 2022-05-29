James Francis “Jim” Turpin was born to John and Marie Turpin on May 4, 1934, in St. Maries, Idaho.
Jim and his family moved to Deary in 1944-45, where he attended fourth grade. He then moved to Bovill the next year and attended school there until he moved back to Deary and attended Deary High School as a freshman.
Jim was in most sports at Deary High School; his favorite was basketball, but he also liked football and baseball.
After graduation, Jim worked for Potlatch Forests, Inc., until he joined the United States Navy and was stationed in California. He and Donna Lewis were married and they returned to Bovill, where their two sons, Jeff and Dan, and daughter, Kathy, were born. The family then moved to Moscow, where his children attended school.
Jim went on to work in the printing department at Washington State University. He and Donna later divorced and he went to work at the University of Idaho printing department, where he met his current wife, Debbie. They were married for 45 years.
Jim and Debbie established Payless Printing on Main St. in Moscow and ran it for several years. Jim was an avid outdoorsman and taught his children how to hunt, fish, camp and treasure nature.
Jim had a wonderful life and left the best memories and smiles with those who knew him, especially with his great story telling.
Jim died suddenly Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at 88 years old.
Jim is survived by his wife, Debbie; his children, Jeff (Teresa), Dan (Lisa) and Kathy (Sam); three grandchildren, Kyle, Megan and Aden; two great-grandchildren, Ryker and Ashton; and sister, Nita Vincent, of Tacoma, Wash.
A celebration of Jim’s life will be held at the family plot in St. Maries at a later date.