Our beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, James (Biddy) Presnell, passed away peacefully Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Cottonwood.
He was born Dec. 7, 1927, to Hiram and Pearl Presnell at the family home outside of Craigmont. He served in the U.S. Army and was involved in the Korean War. He later married his beloved wife, Shirley Osburn, on Dec. 15, 1957. He went on to work at Dworshak Dam and the fish hatchery for many years and then went to work for Steelman and Duff Construction until retiring in 1986.
His greatest love was spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Shirley, at their family home; a son, Kenny, of Craigmont; four daughters, Marla and Robert Thomason, of Craigmont, Carla and Richard Hoffman, of Winchester, Darla and David Coursey, of Craigmont, and Deanna and Dana Thomason, of Craigmont. He is also survived by his sister Eileen Pentzer, of Winchester. Family meant everything to Dad. He felt truly blessed to have many grandchildren. He enjoyed watching them grow up and attending their many school activities. He also enjoyed his many great-grandchildren, whom he loved dearly.
Dad was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers Hugh, Gene, Tom, Jack, Don (Muggins), Ralph, Jacob, and Ronald (Butch); his sister Mary Sue Dawson; and his grandson Colby Thomason.
Dad will be greatly missed by his family, who loved him so very much.
Per Dad's request, there will be no service and he will be laid to rest at Fletcher Cemetery in Craigmont. Arrangements are under the direction of the Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville.