James Edwin “Jim” Lewis, 92, was reunited with his wife of 71 years on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.

He was born April 17, 1930, in Silver City, N.M., to William and Ruby (Sumruld) Lewis, the second of two boys. Most of his childhood years were spent in McGill, Nev., where his family moved in 1935. In 1946, while his brother, Olen, was in the U.S. Army and Jim was in his teens, he and his parents moved to Deary. Throughout his life, he maintained a very close relationship with his brother, Olen, who also made his home in Deary.