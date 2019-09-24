James Edward Hardin, 61, of Culdesac, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019, at his home.
James was born to John Hardin and Elloweeze (Whisenhunt) Hardin on May 27, 1958, in Clarkston. He went to school in Asotin and Clarkston and graduated from Clarkston High School in 1976.
He was raised in Asotin and moved to Lewiston after he married Linda (Walker) Hardin on May 5, 1979, in Clarkston. James retired in 2010 from Shopko. He moved to Culdesac in 2011.
A beloved husband, father, brother, uncle and friend, he is truly missed. He loved to fish, camp, 4X4, attend Hot August Nights/demolition derbies, classic cars and being with family.
James is survived by his wife, Linda Hardin, of Culdesac; son Jason (Christi) Hardin, of Culdesac; daughter Nichole (Mike) Grogan, of Lewiston; grandson Javian Hardin, of Culdesac; sister Sandra Hardin, of Clarkston; brother Harold Hardin, of Lewiston; and Deloris Hardin, of Clarkston.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Elloweeze Hardin, and his brother, John Hardin Jr.
A memorial is set for 2 p.m. Oct. 5 at Culdesac Community Church with the Rev. Jeff Pernsteiner.