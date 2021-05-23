James E. McCullough passed away peacefully at his home at 4:50 p.m. Saturday evening, May 1, 2021, after a short struggle with cancer. He was 84 years old and was known as “Jim” to most who knew him.
Jim was born Sept. 28, 1936, in Sanford, Maine, to John E. McCullough and Wilhelimina Spearrin who preceded him in death. He had a brother, Terrence Michael, who preceded him in death and a half sister, Penelope Cauffman.
He married his first wife, Hollie Joanne Toone on Jan. 16, 1963, in Los Angeles. They had one daughter, Margaret Ruth. They were later divorced. He later married Yvonne Marie Ganoung on Feb. 19, 1999, in Lake Oswego, Ore. Both preceded him in death.
Jim grew up in Maine where his family maintained a lobster fishing boat, a large dog kennel and four milk cows. He milked the cows and his brother took care of the dogs. Both participated in the lobster fishing. It was there he gained his love for sailing, taught to him by his grandfather, James E. McCullough. He participated in sailing throughout his life, enjoying leisurely trips on the river and lakes and racing, even once in a World Cup event.
Jim was a man who made his living in various venues. He was a salesman for various companies, worked in a hospital for 10 years, managed a painting company and finally opened an Army Navy store at age 67. He enjoyed working and worked hard at whatever he set his mind to.
His love in later life was his efforts to assist in the work of the Lord as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He had many callings but his greatest was that of minister and missionary. He loved to talk about the gospel to anyone who would listen.
He was always kind to those he met. He often said of those he knew, “They were my best friend,” even though he may have not known them for very long. He never knew someone he did not care for.
Surviving families members are his daughter, Margaret of Salt Lake City; nieces Tanna and Bruce Pratt of Tri-Cities, Wash., Kathleen McCullough of Rogue River, Ore., Shannon Schiavine of Grants Pass, Ore., as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at noon May 29 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1123 16th Ave., Clarkston. Graveside dedication services will be held at a later date at the Pomeroy City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the Lewis Clark Animal Shelter or Helping Hands Rescue.