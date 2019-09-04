Nick J. Staihar

On Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, James Yates passed away in Lewiston at the age of 83.

Jim was born Dec. 29, 1935, in Grangeville, to Earl and Hazel Yates. He was a former member of the U.S. Army Special Forces and was stationed in Alaska.

He married Shirley Puryear in 1953. They had three children. They later divorced.

Jim had a tire shop in Lewiston for a short time. He then became a general contractor.

He loved taking his boat up the Snake River. He started with a small wooden boat. He later took groups in a 21-foot Duckworth he named Thunder.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Earl Yates and Hazel Raymond; daughter Darla Yates; sister Joyce Boydston; and grandson Tanner Munden.

He is survived by daughter Debbie Munden, son David Yates (Sabrina), sister June Cahalan, grandsons Luke and Jarod Yates, and great-grandchildren Juliet Soderberg and Tyler and Ethan Munden.

A memorial will be at 11 a.m. Sept. 21 at Echo Hills Church, 3215 Echo Hills Drive, Lewiston.