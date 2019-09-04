On Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, James Yates passed away in Lewiston at the age of 83.
Jim was born Dec. 29, 1935, in Grangeville, to Earl and Hazel Yates. He was a former member of the U.S. Army Special Forces and was stationed in Alaska.
He married Shirley Puryear in 1953. They had three children. They later divorced.
Jim had a tire shop in Lewiston for a short time. He then became a general contractor.
He loved taking his boat up the Snake River. He started with a small wooden boat. He later took groups in a 21-foot Duckworth he named Thunder.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Earl Yates and Hazel Raymond; daughter Darla Yates; sister Joyce Boydston; and grandson Tanner Munden.
He is survived by daughter Debbie Munden, son David Yates (Sabrina), sister June Cahalan, grandsons Luke and Jarod Yates, and great-grandchildren Juliet Soderberg and Tyler and Ethan Munden.
A memorial will be at 11 a.m. Sept. 21 at Echo Hills Church, 3215 Echo Hills Drive, Lewiston.