James Denton, 72, passed away at home Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
Jim was an avid outdoorsman, hunter and fisher, a love of the outdoors he passed on to his children. He was well-known as a talented craftsman and wood carver. After working at the Potlatch Mill and Bennett’s Lumber, he built a successful business making wooden toys with his family. He worked as an independent truck owner/operator and retired from trucking in 2015.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Becky.
He is survived by his sons, Brian and his wife, Kathleen, of Potlatch, Roger and his wife, Kelly, of Denver, and Billy and his wife, Betsy, of Meridian; and 11 grandchildren, Logan, Ashlyn, Eden, Lincoln, Eithan, Claira, Michael, Evelyn, Avery, Waylon and Gwen. Services will be private.
