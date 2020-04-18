We are sad to share that our dear dad and grandpa, James Delbert Brotnov, laid down all his earthly burdens and cares to be with Jesus and Grandma Barbara on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at the age of 93.
We know he is much better off with no more Alzheimer’s or frailties. He was so special and will be greatly missed. He was a loving husband, father, World War ll vet and cowboy who loved Idaho, his ranch and most of all God, and was grateful for all his blessings.
Jim was born Aug. 15, 1927, to Ralph and Myrtle Brotnov on Battle Ridge near Stites. He grew up on a ranch in Clearwater and graduated from Stites High School in 1945. He joined the Navy and was discharged in 1948. He married Barbara Louise Chandler and bought the current family ranch in Clearwater in 1959, where they raised four children.
Jim had many different jobs: He worked as a U.S. Forest Service packer, logger, sawmiller, rancher and, after working for USFS for 27 years, retired from Fenn Ranger Station in 1989. He was then able to dedicate all his time to working the family ranch.
He was a hard worker with more projects to do, but ran out of time to do them all. He wasn’t able to enjoy riding for some years, but the song “Empty Saddles in the Old Corral” always reminds us of him. We love you, Dad, until we meet again.
Jim leaves behind brothers Harmon (Georgia) Brotnov, of Clarkston, and David (Sharon) Brotnov, of Columbia Falls, Mont.; children Doug (Becky) Brotnov, of Little Smoky, Alberta, Canada, Mikal (Kathy) Brotnov, of Post Falls, Marty (Meg) Brotnov, of Bellingham, Wash., and Mari Ann Brotnov, of Stites; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara, who passed Aug. 2, 2014.
Trenary Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will have a small graveside service and a celebration of life at a later date for all to attend.