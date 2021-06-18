James D. Hogaboam passed on to his heavenly home Monday, June 14, 2021, at the age of 84.
Jim was born June 10, 1937, in Moscow to G. Porter and Laurabelle Hogaboam as the second of four children. His father was a farmer and his mother was an angel, creating a loving home life with many challenges. After the children were through high school, his mom became a school teacher and girls’ basketball coach at Lapwai High School.
After Jim graduated from Lapwai High School in May 1955, he went into the U.S. Air Force and became a corporal, working in the Secret Service for them. After completing his four years of duty in the Air Force, he became a manager at IBM Computer Systems overseeing thirty-some women in the Portland area. After a few years, Jim decided he didn’t like the big city lifestyle and moved back to Lewiston to be near family.
He then started his own electrical contracting business, Frontier Electric, and worked most of northern Idaho and part of eastern Washington. He was working at St. Joseph’s Hospital when he met a beautiful young lady named Susanne Herman. They were married in October 1977, and their first child, Heidi Anne, was born in September 1978. They were blessed with a second child, Jennifer Marie, in December 1981.
Jim went to work for the city of Lewiston as an electrical inspector for many years while doing his electrical business on the side. After a few years, he changed jobs at the city and became an electrical/mechanical maintenance manager to keep the city’s airport and other city buildings going until his retirement.
Jim will be remembered as being a helpful friend to all, generous to anyone who needed help, his wonderful stories of Buffalo Hump and his infectious sense of humor.
Jim is survived by his ex-wife, Susanne; daughter Heidi (Allen) Bair in Kentucky, daughter Jennifer (Gary) Fitzgerald in Arizona; sister Jan Kautz in Washington; brother Bob (Beth) Hogaboam in Florida and brother Don (Ilene) in Washington; three grandsons and four granddaughters.
His memorial service will be at 10 a.m. today at Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.