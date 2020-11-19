James C. Parks, also known as Jim, longtime resident of Lenore, passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at age 77.
Jim was born to Clifford Parks and Marie (Rugg) Parks on Oct. 9, 1943. He graduated from Orofino High School in 1961 and shortly after joined the National Guard, completing boot camp at Aberdeen Proving Grounds in Baltimore, Md.
On Sept. 12, 1964, Jim married Sharon (Slasor) Parks. They were happily married for 52 years as they raised their children and enjoyed seeing the family grow. Jim was a hard worker, driving trucks most of his life, while farming at the same time. In 1985, Jim began work in Prudhoe Bay, Alaska, and he received many awards for his performance.
Jim is survived by his children, Jody, Jamie (Bob) and Jeff (Danna); grandchildren Lucas, Whitney, Madison, Courtney, Mackenzie, Austin, Josh and Brooke; and great-grandchildren Lily, Weston, Coy, Lincoln, Jeffrey and Charlee. Jim also is survived by his sisters, Judy (Johnny) and Jenifer (the late Jerry); brother Ray (TroyAnn); and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon, and his parents.
A memorial will be held at a later date.