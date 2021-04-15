James “Brian” Hengen

Brian Hengen, 55, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at Lewiston Transitional Care after a lengthy battle with cancer.
Brian was born April 24, 1965, to Lynn (Whitesel) Malcom and John Hengen. They later divorced. Stepfather Rick “Pop” Malcom was a huge part of Brian’s life for 33 years.
A Lewiston High School graduate, he loved sports and participated in wrestling, football, baseball and set a record in track.
He met Rhonda Smith and they had a daughter, Danielle Hengen. Brian and Rhonda later separated.
He met and married Diane Dudra, who had two sons, Brad and Dakota Dudra, and then came along a baby daughter, Cassidy Hengen. Brian was so proud of his family and loved all four children immensely.
Brian could fix almost anything. He was our MacGyver.
He worked for Northwest Powerwash, Duckworth Boats and Hahn Tool Repair. Brian was a very caring man, which led him to home health care, where he carried his CNA certification for more than 10 years.
Brian loved the outdoors, where you could find him fishing, hunting and camping with his family. We have no doubt Brian’s late Grandma and Grandpa Whitesel are waiting to welcome him to their campfire. He also taught his younger brother Ron how to fish and clean what he caught. Indoors, Brian enjoyed playing pool and dancing.
Brian was preceded in death by grandparents, Ray and Elsie Whitesel, and ex-wife Diane Hengen.
Brian is survived by his brother, Ron Whitesel, of Kamiah; half-sister Traci Hengen, of Grants Pass, Ore.; two daughters, Danielle and Cassidy Hengen (Raven Alexander); two stepsons, Brad Dudra (Mallory) and Dakota Dudra (Ashlee Scheuermann); and four grandsons; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Brian will be greatly missed by family and many friends.