After a courageous 18-month battle with AML Leukemia, James Brent Merrill died Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at home, with his loving wife and son by his side.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy D. and Nounda Merrill (Blattner); and sister, Carra Lee Merrill.
He is survived by his wife, LaRae (Rolfe) Merrill, son and daughter-in-law, Trent and Maureen; granddaughters, Cailin and Sloane; brothers and sisters-in-law, Roy and Ina Merrill and Dale and Sandra Merrill; sister and brother-in-law, Sharron McConnon and Jerry Whitehead; and sister-in-law, Denise Anderson.
Jim was born Sept. 26, 1950, in Blackfoot, Idaho. He lived with his parents on a ranch in Arco, Idaho, until his father’s death in 1960; he then moved from the ranch to town and later to Idaho Falls. While in high school, he met and fell in love with LaRae Rolfe. They were married in 1970 and welcomed their son in 1971. Soon after Trent’s birth, they moved to Boise, where Jim earned his degree in economics from Boise State University. After graduating, Jim began working as a lumber broker at Chandler Corp. before deciding to go into business for himself. In 1980, the family moved to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, where they owned and operated the Lewis-Clark Valley Vending and Catering business for 15 years. After selling the business, Jim went back to school to get a degree in agronomy from Walla Walla Community College. Following his passion, he spent 15 years working in the golf industry at Quail Ridge and Lewiston Country Club before retiring in 2010. In addition to his work, he was a member of the Planning and Zoning Committee in Clarkston for more than 10 years.
Jim had a love for all things automotive, especially loud motors and fast cars. In his youth, he raced dirt bikes and worked on hot-rods with his buddies. In 1969, he purchased his ’69 Chevy Nova SS, which was his muse for more than 50 years. He spent many years working on his cars and drag racing at the Spokane County Raceway and the Walla Walla Drag Strip. He enjoyed UTV off-roading with LaRae at the family cabin on the South Fork of the Snake River in Palisades, Idaho, traveling and seeing the world.
Jim and LaRae shared a loving partnership for more than 51 years. They had the ups and downs of life, all the time loving and supporting each other so they could reach their dreams. Jim was a wonderful son, who took care of his mother in her final years, a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend.
Jim will be buried in Rigby Pioneer Cemetery in Rigby, Idaho, where a graveside service will be held. The time for this service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to Elite Home Health & Hospice, TSMH Foundation or Vitalant Blood Donation center.