July 4, 1941 — Aug. 22, 2021
James A. Stover, 80, of Clarkston, passed away Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy; children Yvonne (Edward), Violet, James (Ruby), George (Trista), Mike, Richard (Rachel) and Crystal; 30 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A viewing will take place at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 4, followed by the service starting at 11 a.m. at New Life Apostolic Church, 1010 21st Ave., Lewiston.