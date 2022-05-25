James A. Radford

James Allison Radford, 67, passed away at Hospice of North Idaho in Coeur d’Alene, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, surrounded by family.
It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn his passing after a valiant and very brave fight with cancer. His struggle is now over and he is at peace. He loved the lord and is now rejoicing with Him.
Jim was born Nov. 24, 1954, to Hugh and Ardella Dickson Radford in Charleston, S.C.
From an early age, Jim loved the outdoors. He loved spending time in the mountains contemplating life, hiking trails, picking huckleberries, motorcycle riding and cutting firewood. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family. His early years were spent on the family’s farm in the Wrenco Loop area, near Sandpoint, with his six siblings. He attended schools in Sandpoint and Lewiston. His family moved to Lewiston in 1964 when he was 10 years old.
While in high school, Jim met the love of his life, Irene Shoemake. They were married 47 years. They lived in Lewiston for many years before they moved to Rathdrum in 1990 and made it their permanent home.
Jim was a talented man with many skills. He enjoyed baking, working in the yard, woodworking and football. He also loved a fiery conversation about politics.
Jim worked in the construction field most of his life.
Jim will be remembered for his unique way of looking at life.
Jim is survived by his loving wife, Irene; four children, Carl McCann, Shondell Murrillo, Jerrid Radford and Cody Radford; his siblings, Ben Radford, Robert Radford, Norma Ray, Scarlett Enyeart, John Radford, Hugh (Zeke) Radford III, Richard Radford and Jacqueline Perry; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his step-father, Francis Porter; his brother, Douglas Porter; and his sister, Mary Porter.
The family would like to thank Schneidmiller Hospice House of North Idaho staff for their dedicated and kind care of Jim.
All who knew and loved Jim are welcome to join us at a celebration of life service, which will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 28, at River of Life Friends Church, 3263 E. 12th Ave., Post Falls, Idaho. Pastor Mike Slothower will officiate. A potluck will follow the service from 2-5 p.m. at Q’emiln Park in Post Falls so we may all have the opportunity to visit and share our stories of Jim with each other.
To share memories of Jim or leave condolences for his family, please visit his tribute wall at belltowerfuneralhome.com.