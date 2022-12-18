Jacquline Lee Brammer went to be with the Lord on Nov. 28, 2022, in her home, at the age of 93, because of age-related natural causes.
Jacquline “Jackie” was born Sept. 2, 1929, to Arthur P. and Hazel Beulah Meier. She was the first born of three daughters, followed by Geraldine and Rosalyn.
She spent her childhood on the farm just 3 miles from the little town of Melrose. There she attended the Meier School through the eighth grade. She then went to the Reubens School from ninth grade until she graduated in 1947 as salutatorian of her class.
While on the farm Jackie would help her father; after all, she was the oldest and became the boy her father did not have. She learned how to milk the cows, fix fences, cut firewood, and drive tractors. She also learned how to work hard. At the age of 13, her father got his pant leg caught in a power-take-off shaft and broke his ankle in three places. It was at that time she took over driving the Caterpillar D4 tractor that pulled the John Deere Model 36 combine for the last two weeks of harvest. This became her job during harvest for the next five years.
Jackie has been involved in farming all her life. She always enjoyed the land as it was worked, planted, and harvested. She liked watching things grow and knew the work it took.
On June 27, 1948, Jackie married Loren Crow and they lived in the house that his grandfather, Dave O’Brien, homestead and built. They had six children, Mario, LaLoni, Andrio, LaLisa, LaLea and LaLita. This marriage ended in divorce.
On Nov. 27, 1968, Jackie married George Brammer. They made their home on the farm, 2 miles northeast of Gifford. Two children, Traci and Scotty, were born from this marriage. Together they had 47 wonderful years, until George’s passing. She loved and missed him a lot.
Mom enjoyed her home, planting lots of flowers, working in her yard and raising a big garden — these were some of her day-to-day favorite things to do. She also enjoyed spending time with her family and liked traveling. They went on several cruises; one was to Alaska and the others were to the Caribbean. They went to Germany and visited relatives of George’s, and they flew to Hawaii several times, just to name a few.
Elkins Resort on Priest Lake was one of Jackie’s special places to vacation. Every year for 40 plus years, this was the place that the whole family got together and vacationed for a week over the 4th of July. She made it happen for the family, planning it from one year to the next. It was always a wonderful time and she loved it there.
When asked what her big accomplishment in life was, she said, “Raising eight healthy and happy children.” She contributed this to the Lord. Her faith and love for her heavenly Father were key factors in her life and she relied on Him daily.
She was a wonderful loving wife, mother and grandmother! She was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
Jackie is survived by her children; Mario Crow, LaLoni (Cliff) Myers, Andrio (Molly) Crow, LaLisa (Dusty) Thomason, LaLea (Mark) Munch, LaLita (Orlando) Tadena, Traci (John) Rauch, Scotty (Marcia) Brammer; her stepchildren, Susan (Larry) Almeida, Paula Brammer, Peggy Brammer, Pamela Brammer-Herndon, and George Brammer; her sister Rosalyn Hall (Bill); 19 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and one great great-grandson.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, George; her parents, Arthur and Hazel Meier; her sister, Geraldine Johnson and two grandchildren.
Jackie and her family appreciated the wonderful care that she was given for the last few years by Roxie, Colette, Marge, and Josh. They made it possible for her to be at home and that was such a blessing.
A celebration of Jackie’s life will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home, 1711 18th St., Lewiston.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials may be given to a charity of your choice.