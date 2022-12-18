Jacquline Lee Brammer

Jacquline Lee Brammer went to be with the Lord on Nov. 28, 2022, in her home, at the age of 93, because of age-related natural causes.

Jacquline “Jackie” was born Sept. 2, 1929, to Arthur P. and Hazel Beulah Meier. She was the first born of three daughters, followed by Geraldine and Rosalyn.