Jacqueline Rose (Daugherty) Phillips passed away peacefully in her sleep Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Saint Helens, Ore.

Jackie was born Aug. 4, 1940, to Jack and Lillian (Goodman) Daugherty in Council Bluffs, Iowa. She was the second child of six siblings: Sandi Turner, Bonnie Benbrook, Steve Daugherty (d.2009), Connie Purdin (d.2020) and Judy Scott.