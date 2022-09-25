Jacqueline Rose (Daugherty) Phillips passed away peacefully in her sleep Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Saint Helens, Ore.
Jackie was born Aug. 4, 1940, to Jack and Lillian (Goodman) Daugherty in Council Bluffs, Iowa. She was the second child of six siblings: Sandi Turner, Bonnie Benbrook, Steve Daugherty (d.2009), Connie Purdin (d.2020) and Judy Scott.
Jackie married John (Buster) Wesley Hazelbaker (d.2013) in 1963 and had three daughters, with many more grandchildren and great-grandchildren to follow: Julie Pelletier, Jerri Lowman, Jaylene Gautney, Shana Cavanaugh, Shay Carlson, Brody Pelletier, Kasee Walburn, Jordann Hazelbaker, Dakota Hazelbaker, Logan Wolke, Evyn Wolke, Gracie Wolke, Brandon Akkerman, Ty McMonigal, Alexander Gautney and Marcus Gautney.
Jackie was a devoted and steadfast matriarch for her family, a stable rock to lean on. She was feisty and clever and stylish, a force to be reckoned with, but above all she was a selfless provider. A generous and gracious host, she welcomed everyone to her table. Her door was always open, and her house was always full with friends and family, meals and long conversations over coffee, children and babies, so much laughter your muscles would ache and the best farm cooking you’d ever had. She was known for Sunday dinners featuring her famous fried chicken, poker tournaments until the wee hours, birthday parties, Thanksgiving feasts, baby showers and countless unplanned gatherings. Jackie tirelessly provided space for her friends and family to come together, to always have a soft place to land, to be loved and to belong. Now she is at rest, and her memory will be deeply cherished by those who loved her.
Please join us for a memorial service and a celebration in honor of her life and the time we were all lucky enough to share with Jackie here on Earth at 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 1, at Lewis-Clark Community of Christ, 1315 Highland Ave., Clarkston, WA 99403.