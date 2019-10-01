Jacqueline Lou Meyer

Jacqueline Meyer was born Nov. 3, 1954, in Cottonwood to Jack and Mary Lou (Toennis) Meyer. She died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, after a short battle with cancer.
Jackie graduated from Grangeville High School in 1973. After graduating from Kinman College, she went onto work for a credit union in Lewiston before getting a job at the Bureau of Land Management in Cottonwood. Jackie then transferred to Boise in 1987, where she worked until she retired in 2010.
She married Jeff Ripley in 1976 and they later divorced. In 1998, she married Gary Simmons. She lived in Boise until his death in 2017, after which she moved back to the family ranch in Grangeville.
Jackie never met a stranger and always had a smile. A joy to be around, she was a loving daughter, sister and aunt. Jackie was a cherished friend to everyone she knew. Jackie will be remembered as a wonderful, caring and giving person. She will be greatly missed by all.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gary; and her father, Jack.
Jackie is survived by her mother, Mary Lou; brothers Vern (Karen) Meyer and Pat (Mary) Meyer; nieces Nicole, Staci (Mitchell) and Katrina; nephews Sean (Mindy), Jake and Boden; stepdaughter Hilarie (Josh); and grandchildren Ashlyn, Dallin and Collin.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Blackmer Funeral Home in Grangeville. A covered-dish luncheon will follow at the Eagles Hall. You may submit condolences online to the family to blackmerfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.